On Wednesday, Alan Trejo (.172 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .222 with three doubles and two walks.

In seven of 19 games this year (36.8%), Trejo has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 19 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In three games this season, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings