The Denver Nuggets are 9.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The point total is set at 220.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 220.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 220.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 7.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

This season, Denver has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

Four of Nuggets' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 9-12 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 1-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

