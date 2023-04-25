Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Minnesota Timberwolves.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-10)
|220
|-490
|+390
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-9.5)
|220.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-10)
|220.5
|-500
|+375
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-9.5)
|221.5
|-450
|+360
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- These teams rack up a combined 231.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 228.3 combined points per game, 8.3 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Minnesota is 39-42-1 ATS this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|24.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|22.5
|-105
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|17.5
|-120
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-105
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|-130
|11.5
