The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope, in his most recent game, had five points and two steals in a 114-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

With prop bets in place for Caldwell-Pope, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 9.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3 Assists -- 2.4 1.4 PRA -- 16 13.9 PR -- 13.6 12.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for attempting 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Conceding 115.8 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have given up 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the league.

Giving up 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 40 5 3 2 1 1 2 4/21/2023 28 14 2 1 3 1 1 4/19/2023 39 8 3 2 0 0 1 4/16/2023 31 15 4 1 3 0 0 2/7/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 2 1/18/2023 35 11 1 2 2 0 3 1/2/2023 33 10 4 2 1 0 0

