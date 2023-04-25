Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .210 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Profar has recorded a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Guardians allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Battenfield (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
