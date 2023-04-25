The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 128th in the league in slugging.

Blackmon has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (31.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this season (13.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

