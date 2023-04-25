C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .232 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Cron has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits five times (23.8%).

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 21), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.0% of his games this year, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.1% of his games this season (eight of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 14 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

