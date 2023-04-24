Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .238.
- In 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%) McMahon has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 23 games so far this year.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
