The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .191 with four doubles and four walks.
  • In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), Tovar has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in five games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Quantrill (1-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.