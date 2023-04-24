Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken on Monday, April 24, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche lead the series 2-1. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +130 moneyline odds against the Avalanche (-150).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-150) Kraken (+130) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 63 times this season, and have gone 41-22 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Colorado has a record of 30-16 (winning 65.2%).

The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over twice.

During the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 274 this season.

The Avalanche are ranked ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +51 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.

