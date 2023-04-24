Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken on Monday, April 24, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche lead the series 2-1. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +130 moneyline odds against the Avalanche (-150).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-150)
|Kraken (+130)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 63 times this season, and have gone 41-22 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Colorado has a record of 30-16 (winning 65.2%).
- The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over twice.
- During the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Avalanche net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 274 this season.
- The Avalanche are ranked ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +51 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.
