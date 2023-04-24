Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken meet, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche are ahead in the series 2-1.

You can catch the action on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT to see the Avalanche meet the Kraken.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players