The Philadelphia Phillies (10-12) will look to Brandon Marsh when they host Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (6-16) at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, April 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 PM ET.

The Rockies are +230 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Phillies (-275). Philadelphia is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (1-1, 4.79 ERA) vs Jose Urena - COL (0-3, 9.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+230) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $33.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Kris Bryant get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win four times (25%) in those contests.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +230 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.