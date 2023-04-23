Rockies vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park in the final of a four-game series, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
The Phillies are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+220). Philadelphia is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.
Rockies vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-275
|+220
|9
|+100
|-120
|-2.5
|+105
|-125
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. In three straight games, Colorado and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 9.5 runs.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have won in four, or 25%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has played as an underdog of +220 or more twice this season and lost both games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Colorado's games have gone over the total in 10 of its 22 chances.
- The Rockies have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|3-9
|3-5
|3-11
|3-11
|3-5
