Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on April 22 at 3:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has 18 hits, which is tops among Colorado hitters this season, while batting .250 with 10 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
  • McMahon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last outings.
  • McMahon has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 21 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.
  • In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this year (38.1%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 21 games so far this year.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.99).
  • The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
  • Sanchez will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 26-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games, putting together a 2-2 record.
