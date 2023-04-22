Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (9-12) will match up against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (6-15) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, April 22. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

3:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-1, 3.80 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Rockies and Phillies matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $25.00 back in your pocket.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 3-3 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Rockies have come away with four wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

