Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 3:05 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The favored Phillies have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +155. A 9.5-run total has been set for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 3:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH+

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -190 +155 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had a spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.

Colorado has a record of 2-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of its 21 opportunities.

The Rockies have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 3-8 3-4 3-11 3-11 3-4

