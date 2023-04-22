Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 22 showcases the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken playing at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series. The Avalanche are listed with -150 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+130).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Saturday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+130)

Kraken (+130) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.7)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a 51-24-7 record overall, with a 15-7-22 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Colorado is 17-8-4 (38 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

The seven times this season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-2-3 (seven points).

Colorado has scored exactly two goals in 14 games this season (3-10-1 record, seven points).

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 58 times, and are 46-9-3 in those games (to register 95 points).

In the 35 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 48 points after finishing 23-10-2.

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 32-12-4 (68 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 17-13-2 to register 36 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

