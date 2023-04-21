Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ryan McMahon (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is batting .246 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- McMahon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this season, McMahon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 20 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Nola (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.91 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.