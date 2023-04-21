On Friday, Ryan McMahon (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon is batting .246 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • McMahon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.
  • McMahon has picked up a hit in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In seven games this season, McMahon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 20 games so far this season.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Nola (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.91 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8).
