The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Friday, April 21 at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo!

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 40 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 41 for the Timberwolves.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Rudy Gobert: Questionable (Back), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

Denver has a 38-4 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.

On offense, the Nuggets have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 108.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 115.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 222.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.