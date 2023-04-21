Jurickson Profar -- hitting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .200 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Profar has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Profar has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • The Phillies will send Nola (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
