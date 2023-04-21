Jurickson Profar -- hitting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .200 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Profar has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Profar has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

