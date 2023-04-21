The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .161 with .
  • Castro has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Castro has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
