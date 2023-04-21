Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves - April 21
Bruce Brown and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 9:30 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.5
|15.6
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|4.4
|Assists
|2.5
|3.4
|3.4
|PRA
|--
|19
|23.4
|PR
|--
|15.6
|20
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.8
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Timberwolves
- Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.
- Brown's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.
- The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 115.8 points per game.
- On the boards, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.
- Allowing 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Bruce Brown vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/19/2023
|30
|6
|3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4/16/2023
|25
|14
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2/7/2023
|22
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2/5/2023
|28
|16
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1/18/2023
|33
|16
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1/2/2023
|22
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
