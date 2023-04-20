See the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (45-37), which currently has just one player listed, as the Suns prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, April 20 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Suns beat the Clippers 123-109 on Tuesday when they last met. Devin Booker topped the Suns in the win with 38 points, while Kawhi Leonard put up 31 in the losing effort for the Clippers.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kawhi Leonard SF Out Knee 23.8 6.5 3.9 Paul George SF Out Leg 23.8 6.1 5.1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The 113.6 points per game the Suns record are just 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).

Phoenix has a 33-10 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Suns have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 114 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.4 points more than the 113.6 they've scored this season.

Phoenix hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns score 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in the league), while giving up 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Clippers Season Insights

The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are only two more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 34-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

The Clippers are compiling 118.7 points per game in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.6.

Los Angeles connects on 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 38.1% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 12.2 its opponents make, shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

The Clippers rank 13th in the league averaging 112.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 17th, allowing 112.1 points per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7 224.5

