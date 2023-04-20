Alec Bohm will lead the charge for the Philadelphia Phillies (8-11) on Thursday, April 20, when they take on Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (5-14) at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Matt Strahm - PHI (1-1, 2.13 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (0-2, 8.78 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 11 games this season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.

The Phillies have not played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Phillies went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

