After batting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .213.

This year, Profar has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 16 games (68.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 16 games so far this year.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

