The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, seven walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .281 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (38.9%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings