Oddsmakers have listed player props for Joel Embiid, Mikal Bridges and others when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH

TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-111) 11.5 (-111) 3.5 (-111) 0.5 (-133)

Embiid's 33.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Thursday's over/under.

Embiid has averaged 1.3 fewer rebounds per game (10.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 4.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Thursday (3.5).

Embiid has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-111) 5.5 (-128) 9.5 (-105) 2.5 (-110)

Thursday's points prop for James Harden is 19.5. That is 1.5 less than his season average.

He has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Harden's assists average -- 10.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Thursday's over/under (9.5).

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 5.5 (-128) 2.5 (+145) 1.5 (+105)

Thursday's over/under for Tobias Harris is 14.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.

Harris averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).

Harris' assist average -- 2.5 -- is the same as Thursday's over/under.

Harris averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 4.5 (-110) 3.5 (+125) 2.5 (+120)

The 26.5-point over/under for Bridges on Thursday is 6.4 higher than his season scoring average.

Bridges averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

Bridges averages 3.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Bridges has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS AST 3PM 16.5 (-118) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-143)

The 16.5-point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday is 0.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (7.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

