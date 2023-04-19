The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has five doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .217.
  • This year, McMahon has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 18 games (61.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • McMahon has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in six of 18 games so far this year.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
