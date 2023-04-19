Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 221.5.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|221.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Denver's outings this year is 228.3, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
- Denver has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 77.8% chance to win.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|58
|70.7%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Three of Nuggets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- At home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-21-0).
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
- When Denver scores more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|2-2
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
