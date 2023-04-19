Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elehuris Montero -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .289 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Montero has recorded a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Oviedo (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
