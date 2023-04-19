C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, C.J. Cron (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .242 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Cron has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
