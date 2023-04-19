On Wednesday, C.J. Cron (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .242 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Cron has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.

He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings