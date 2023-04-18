Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Yonathan Daza (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with three doubles and five RBI), take on starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is batting .267 with four doubles.
- Daza has picked up a hit in 11 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Pirates will send Velasquez (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
