The Colorado Rockies (5-12) will rely on Elias Diaz when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7) at Coors Field on Tuesday, April 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Pirates are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rockies (-110). The total is 13 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena - COL (0-2, 9.90 ERA) vs Vince Velasquez - PIT (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Rockies and Pirates game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (-110), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rockies bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Elias Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won twice.

The Rockies have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Rockies have a 1-3 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Pirates have won in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won nine of 16 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.