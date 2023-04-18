Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take the field against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Coors Field.

The Rockies are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (-110). A 13-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockiesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 13 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rockies have a record of 1-3.

The Rockies and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rockies covered the spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have gone 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).

Colorado has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rockies have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Colorado has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-5 2-7 3-3 2-9 3-8 2-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.