After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has an OPS of .857, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 64th in slugging.

In 14 of 16 games this year (87.5%) Bryant has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

In 16 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Bryant has had an RBI in five games this season.

In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings