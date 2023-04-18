After batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .226 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), Profar has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings