Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), take on starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .281 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 62.5% of his 16 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Velasquez (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
