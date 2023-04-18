C.J. Cron -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .246.
  • In nine of 15 games this year (60.0%) Cron has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Velasquez (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.