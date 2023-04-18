Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went -for- last time out, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .316 with two doubles.
- In three of 11 games this season (27.3%), Trejo has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Trejo has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in one of 11 games.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Velasquez (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
