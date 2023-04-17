Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies meet Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 15 total home runs.

Colorado's .395 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies are 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average.

Colorado ranks 24th in runs scored with 63 (3.9 per game).

The Rockies are 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Rockies strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

Colorado's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Colorado's 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.460).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies are sending Kyle Freeland (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Freeland is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas 4/12/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty 4/14/2023 Mariners L 5-3 Away Austin Gomber - 4/15/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Away Ryan Feltner George Kirby 4/16/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Noah Davis Luis Castillo 4/17/2023 Pirates - Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill 4/18/2023 Pirates - Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez 4/19/2023 Pirates - Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo 4/20/2023 Phillies - Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm 4/21/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 4/22/2023 Phillies - Away Kyle Freeland Zack Wheeler

