Monday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (5-11) and Pittsburgh Pirates (9-7) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on April 17.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Freeland (2-0) for the Colorado Rockies and Rich Hill (0-2) for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Rockies covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Rockies have been favorites in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Colorado has entered three games this season favored by -145 or more and are 2-1 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rockies.

Colorado has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 63 (3.9 per game).

The Rockies have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule