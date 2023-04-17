Jurickson Profar -- batting .237 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .204.
  • In nine of 13 games this year, Profar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of 13 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 43-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.