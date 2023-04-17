The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 17 hits and an OBP of .423, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).

In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this season (37.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (31.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings