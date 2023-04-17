Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .296 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Hill (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 43-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.20, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.