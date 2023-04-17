When the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) and Brooklyn Nets (45-37) square off at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, Joel Embiid and Mikal Bridges will be two players to watch.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, April 17

Monday, April 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

76ers' Last Game

On Saturday, the 76ers beat the Nets 121-101, led by Embiid with 26 points. Bridges was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 26 5 3 1 2 1 James Harden 23 4 13 1 0 7 Tobias Harris 21 4 4 0 1 3

Nets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 30 5 1 0 1 2 Cameron Johnson 18 4 2 0 0 4 Spencer Dinwiddie 14 3 7 2 0 1

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is tops on the 76ers with 33.1 points per contest (first in league) and 10.2 rebounds (seventh in league), while also averaging 4.2 assists.

James Harden leads the 76ers at 10.7 assists per game, while also putting up 6.1 rebounds and 21 points. He is first in the NBA in assists.

Tobias Harris is putting up 14.7 points, 2.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey puts up 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 43.4% from downtown (fifth in league) with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Anthony Melton posts 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges leads the Nets in scoring (20.1 points per game), and produces 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging a team-best 6.5 assists per contest. And he is delivering 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Nicolas Claxton is No. 1 on the Nets in rebounding (9.2 per game), and produces 12.6 points and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in the NBA).

Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges BKN 27.2 4.4 3 1.1 0.5 2.5 Joel Embiid PHI 20.5 6.4 2.4 0.2 1 0.5 Tyrese Maxey PHI 14.8 2.9 2.4 1 0.1 2.5 Nicolas Claxton BKN 11.3 8.9 2.2 1 2.3 0 Spencer Dinwiddie BKN 11.9 3.8 9.2 0.9 0.2 1.2 James Harden PHI 10.6 2.2 5.6 0.8 0.3 1.9

