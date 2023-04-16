Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is hitting .136 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Moustakas has gotten a hit in three of nine games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Moustakas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this season (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

