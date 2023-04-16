Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is hitting .136 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
  • Moustakas has gotten a hit in three of nine games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Moustakas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 1.02 ERA ranks sixth, .736 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
