On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has four doubles and four walks while hitting .188.

Tovar has had a base hit in eight of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Tovar has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in six of 14 games so far this season.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

