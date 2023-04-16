The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .313 with a double.
  • Twice in nine games this year, Trejo has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Castillo (1-0) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.02 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7).
