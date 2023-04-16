The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .313 with a double.

Twice in nine games this year, Trejo has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.

He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.

Trejo has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

