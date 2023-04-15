Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After hitting .233 with a double, two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .213.
- McMahon has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
