After hitting .233 with a double, two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .213.

McMahon has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings