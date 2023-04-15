Kris Bryant -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .434, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
  • Bryant has had a hit in 12 of 13 games this year (92.3%), including multiple hits four times (30.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Bryant has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in six of 13 games so far this season.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
